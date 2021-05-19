Giizhik honored upon graduation

Hayward High School Class of 2021 graduate Giizhik Klawiter (center) is flanked by his parents Pam Miller and Mike Klawiter after receiving an eagle feather from Ojibwe language teacher and U.S. Marine Corps veteran Val Barber (left) and his high school diploma from HHS Principal Dan VanderVelden (right) Friday, May 14.

 Photo by Terrell Boettcher

Hayward High School Class of 2021 graduate Giizhik Klawiter was honored with an eagle feather and Hayward High School diploma during a ceremony Friday, May 14.

Giizhik received eagle feather from Ojibwe language teacher and U.S. Marine Corps veteran Val Barber and his high school diploma from HHS Principal Dan VanderVelden. Giizhik also invited about a dozen school staff to the event in appreciation for their help.

(Copyright © 2021 APG Media)

Recommended for you

Load comments