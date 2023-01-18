Edward James Leahy
December 22, 2022
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO 6 AM CST THURSDAY... ...GALE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM TO 6 PM CST THURSDAY... * WHAT...For the Gale Warning, northeast winds 20 to 30 kt with gusts up to 35 kt and waves 6 to 11 ft expected. For the Small Craft Advisory, northeast winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt and waves 4 to 7 ft expected. * WHERE...Two Harbors to Duluth MN, Duluth MN to Port Wing WI, Port Wing to Sand Island WI and Sand Island to Bayfield WI. * WHEN...For the Gale Warning, from 6 AM to 6 PM CST Thursday. For the Small Craft Advisory, from 6 PM this evening to 6 AM CST Thursday. * IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous waves which could capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions. Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the vessel for severe conditions. &&
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO 6 AM CST THURSDAY... ...GALE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM TO 6 PM CST THURSDAY... * WHAT...For the Gale Warning, northeast winds 20 to 30 kt with gusts up to 35 kt and waves 6 to 11 ft expected. For the Small Craft Advisory, northeast winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt and waves 4 to 7 ft expected. * WHERE...Two Harbors to Duluth MN, Duluth MN to Port Wing WI, Port Wing to Sand Island WI and Sand Island to Bayfield WI. * WHEN...For the Gale Warning, from 6 AM to 6 PM CST Thursday. For the Small Craft Advisory, from 6 PM this evening to 6 AM CST Thursday. * IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous waves which could capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions. Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the vessel for severe conditions. &&
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 6 PM CST THURSDAY... * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 5 inches. * WHERE...Washburn and Sawyer Counties. This includes the Tribal Lands of the Lac Courte Oreilles Reservation. * WHEN...From midnight tonight to 6 PM CST Thursday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Road conditions can also be found at 511mn.org for Minnesota or 511wi.gov for Wisconsin. &&
Edward James Leahy
December 22, 2022
(Copyright © 2023 APG Media)
A question to Sawyer County Record readers on the 2022-23 season of the 8-9 Green Bay Packers.
Please disable your ad blocker, whitelist our site, or purchase a subscription
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.