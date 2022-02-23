Everest Strand

Everest Patrick Strand

February 11, 2022

Stephanie Boyle and Tyler Strand of Hayward announced the birth of their son, Everest Patrick Strand.

Everest was born at 1:35 p.m. Feb. 11, 2022, at Hayward Area Memorial Hospital. He weighed pounds, 4.4 ounces, and was 19 inches long.

He joins his sibling, Michael Talley. Grandparents are Laura Strand and Craig Strand.

Jocelyn Lee Peterson

February 11, 2022

Jessie and Cory Peterson of Hayward announce the birth of their daughter, Jocelyn Lee Peterson.

Jocelyn was born at 12 p.m. Feb. 11, 2022, at Hayward Area Memorial Hospital. She weighed 8 pounds, 3 ounces, and was 19.75 inches long.

She joins her sibling, Cameron Peterson. Grandparents are Rob Almer, Heather Almer, Greg Peterson and Jill Peterson.

