Cranberry Festival, the day after: What a wonderful day for all the people who decided to enjoy a day in the fresh air, eating great food and wondering about and buying the wonderful crafts and homemade items. I think everyone involved as a worker, attendee or distant watcher was grateful in some way that day. There was a lovely feeling in the air. “Seldom was heard a discouraging word, and the sky was not cloudy all day.” A wonderland.
And there is always something new. This year, nighttime fireworks! Rob and Katy Korn decided to delight Stone Lake with an incredible firework display. It was icing on the cake. Thank you, neighbors. And what was interesting as well was that the fireworks went off around 7:30 p.m. and it was already dark! No waiting till 9 p.m. as on the Fourth of July.
The 2020 US Census reveals there are 1,500 new permanent residents in Sawyer County. These new residents have helped push real estate prices up and many feel the increase traffic congestion at times is a reflection of these new residents. In what other areas will their presence be noticed in the future? How will this influx of new people, many who are from large urban areas, impact Sawyer County in the future?
