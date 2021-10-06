Cranberry Festival, the day after: What a wonderful day for all the people who decided to enjoy a day in the fresh air, eating great food and wondering about and buying the wonderful crafts and homemade items. I think everyone involved as a worker, attendee or distant watcher was grateful in some way that day. There was a lovely feeling in the air. “Seldom was heard a discouraging word, and the sky was not cloudy all day.” A wonderland.

And there is always something new. This year, nighttime fireworks! Rob and Katy Korn decided to delight Stone Lake with an incredible firework display. It was icing on the cake. Thank you, neighbors. And what was interesting as well was that the fireworks went off around 7:30 p.m. and it was already dark! No waiting till 9 p.m. as on the Fourth of July.

