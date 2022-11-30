Stone Lake Christmas Elves: On Thanksgiving Day morning the Christmas elves were at work! John and Joanie Rainville with truck and trailer were taking down corn stalks and putting up Christmas trees ….all over town....as they do every year. Thank you for making Stone Lake ….Stone Lake.

Children’s Christmas Party: The week has finally arrived. The party starts at 10 at the Lions Hall. Children and parents are greeted by Mrs. Santa Claus, onto making ornaments, sing carols, learn to play the kazoo and play Jingle Bells, listen to “Twas the Night Before Christmas” and lo and behold, Santa visits and has a sweet gift for each child. A lovely decorated hall and homemade cookies makes it a perfect holiday tradition. Remember all are welcome! Come have coffee and watch the festivities!

