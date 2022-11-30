...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT CST TONIGHT...
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY HAS EXPIRED...
* WHAT...West winds 20 to 30 kt with gusts up to 35 kt and waves
5 to 8 ft.
* WHERE...Duluth MN to Port Wing WI and Port Wing to Sand Island
WI.
* WHEN...Until midnight CST tonight.
* IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous waves which could
capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions.
Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the
vessel for severe conditions.
&&
Stone Lake Christmas Elves: On Thanksgiving Day morning the Christmas elves were at work! John and Joanie Rainville with truck and trailer were taking down corn stalks and putting up Christmas trees ….all over town....as they do every year. Thank you for making Stone Lake ….Stone Lake.
Children’s Christmas Party: The week has finally arrived. The party starts at 10 at the Lions Hall. Children and parents are greeted by Mrs. Santa Claus, onto making ornaments, sing carols, learn to play the kazoo and play Jingle Bells, listen to “Twas the Night Before Christmas” and lo and behold, Santa visits and has a sweet gift for each child. A lovely decorated hall and homemade cookies makes it a perfect holiday tradition. Remember all are welcome! Come have coffee and watch the festivities!
