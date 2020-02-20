A big welcome to all skiers and spectators for the annual American Birkebeiner ski race in Hayward this weekend! We are so happy to have you here and hope you enjoy the week full of excitement.
The choral group based out of the Lions Hall in Stone Lake has one remaining performance scheduled for 6 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 25, at the Reel ‘em Inn on Long Lake. There will be a Madrigal Dinner (three-course dinner) with reserved seating and meals at $30 per person. For more information, call Mary Kupper at (715) 354-2222.
