On Saturday mornings, you will see a full parking lot at the Stone Lake Lions Hall. About 30 families arrive every Saturday to benefit from the array of canned and dried goods, eggs, produce, bakery and meat offered at the Stone Lake Food Shelf.
Food is ordered by the all-volunteer staff and delivered each Thursday, so there is always something different, fresh arrivals and returning basics. The large room is organized with rows of shelves and stacks of cases of food, and so clean. I’m sure everyone feels it is a pleasure to go there.
The food shelf is open from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturdays.
Town Garage Sale: As the winter days keep us inside, there is that urge to clean and organize. The Stone Lake Town Sale is always held on the first Saturday in June, this year June 4.
Obviously, requests to be on the map won’t be taken until May (and, yes, that is one of my jobs). But all of a sudden the snow is gone and the grass is green and, oh my, the grass needs to be cu . . . then you are busy with the wonders of spring and summer. So the leisurely afternoons we have now are perfect for considering whether you have enough for a sale.
Remind family members about this yearly event. They can bring their items from the city and enjoy running a sale with you, or letting you run the sale and they go shopping. Country sales are so much fun. They offer a truly different inventory of items for sale, and the pleasure of driving among lakes and woods makes it a lovely tour of the countryside in itself.
Because the food shelf is now located in the west room of the Lions Hall, the main hall will be used by the Lions for their tables of interesting items. Tables will be rented for outside placement. And, yes, there will be the wonderful homemade pulled pork sandwiches that we have had for the last two years. One of the Lions members is the chef of these treats.
If you have any questions about the sale, contact me by phone or email.
Birkie and snow: I hope everyone is safe and enjoyed our snow storm, and will enjoy the events of the Birkebeiner this weekend.
Music Nite: Make a note that Music Nite will be held on the third Saturday of the month from now on. This is a change, as for years it was held on the second Saturday.
Stopping by Woods on a Snowy Evening
By Robert Frost, 1922
Whose woods these are I think I know.
His house is in the village though;
He will not see me stopping here
To watch his woods fill up with snow.
My little horse must think it queer
To stop without a farmhouse near
Between the woods and frozen lake
The darkest evening of the year.
He gives his harness bells a shake
To ask if there is some mistake.
The only other sound’s the sweep
Of easy wind and downy flake.
The woods are lovely, dark and deep,
But I have promises to keep,
And miles to go before I sleep,
And miles to go before I sleep.
Dates to Remember
Feb. 23: Free Senior Spaghetti Dinner, 5-7 p.m., Marie’s Hideaway
Feb. 26: Stone Lake Food Shelf, 11 a.m.-2 p.m., Lions Hall
March 5: Sledding Party, 11 a.m.-3 p.m., 1st St. South
March 19: Music Nite, 6-9 p.m., Lions Hall
Christine Maestri can be reached at (715) 865-4131 or chmaestri@gmail.com.
