Bird Feeders

I hope you have the joy of feeding the birds. It is so easy this time of year – no bears or other critters to worry about. So what are the joys of bird watching? The beauty of the birds; wondering how they survive the cold; so sweet to hear their chirping; and, of course, my favorite—about 3 in the afternoon, chair by the window, a glass of wine—watching them fly back and forth, back and forth to the feeder. I am a busy, busy person. Yet this pastime does pass the time and I am amazed at how long I am not busy, busy.

