...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO
3 AM CST THURSDAY...
* WHAT...North winds 10 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt and
waves 2 to 4 ft expected.
* WHERE...Duluth MN to Port Wing WI, Port Wing to Sand Island WI
and Sand Island to Bayfield WI.
* WHEN...From 4 PM this afternoon to 3 AM CST Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Anyone operating a smaller vessel should avoid navigating in
hazardous conditions.
&&
I hope you have the joy of feeding the birds. It is so easy this time of year – no bears or other critters to worry about. So what are the joys of bird watching? The beauty of the birds; wondering how they survive the cold; so sweet to hear their chirping; and, of course, my favorite—about 3 in the afternoon, chair by the window, a glass of wine—watching them fly back and forth, back and forth to the feeder. I am a busy, busy person. Yet this pastime does pass the time and I am amazed at how long I am not busy, busy.
A question to Sawyer County Record readers about what it means that Sawyer County set a record for collecting county sales tax in 2022, the .5 of the 5.5% sales tax on most retail goods. The county collected $2.857 million in county sales tax for 2022 versus $2.636 million in 2021.
