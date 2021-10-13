First Lutheran Church of Stone Lake would like to thank everyone who supported their Baked Goods, Book, Craft and Quilt Sale during the Cranberry Festival. This includes everyone who worked setting up, during and after the event, and/or contributed items for sale, as well as all those who made purchases or monetary donations before or during the fundraiser. Funds raised are distributed to local organizations; thus, your generosity has touched many lives.
And that is how the Cranberry Festival is. So many vendors, as well as the festival itself, raise money to give back to the community in some way. The festival itself gives thousands of dollars to community organizations each year.
The 2020 US Census reveals there are 1,500 new permanent residents in Sawyer County. These new residents have helped push real estate prices up and many feel the increase traffic congestion at times is a reflection of these new residents. In what other areas will their presence be noticed in the future? How will this influx of new people, many who are from large urban areas, impact Sawyer County in the future?
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.