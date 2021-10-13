First Lutheran Church of Stone Lake would like to thank everyone who supported their Baked Goods, Book, Craft and Quilt Sale during the Cranberry Festival. This includes everyone who worked setting up, during and after the event, and/or contributed items for sale, as well as all those who made purchases or monetary donations before or during the fundraiser. Funds raised are distributed to local organizations; thus, your generosity has touched many lives.

And that is how the Cranberry Festival is. So many vendors, as well as the festival itself, raise money to give back to the community in some way. The festival itself gives thousands of dollars to community organizations each year.

