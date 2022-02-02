Every once in a while you come across something that is so good you have to share it with others. Our friend’s dog Chase comes over to play and when he leaves, his collar looks brand new. Sparky’s collar is wet and dirty. So I studied Chase’s collar on the next visit and discovered that it is nylon.

Nylon is light (lighter than cloth collars), repels dirt and stays dry (thus no old collar smell), so it is always shiny and clean! So I had to get one for Sparky. They have about 40 colors, collars are sized and come with a brass name plate of 4 lines, all for the mere price of $10 including shipping. Call me if you’d like to know where to find it online.

