Spring Election: The spring election will be held April 6 for state, county and local offices. The polls in Stone Lake and Sand Lake townships open at 7 a.m. and close at 8 p.m.

Stone Lake scholarships: In 2020 the Stone Lake Scholarship gave $3,000 in scholarships and would like to remind those who are continuing their education to contact President Rose Rhea at (715) 865-3922 for an application. In August the scholarship committee will hold a fundraiser at the Lions Park that will include music and food. The Stone Lake Scholarship also will have the annual Chili Supper on Nov. 20 at the Lions Hall.

