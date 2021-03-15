...NEAR CRITICAL FIRE WEATHER CONDITIONS THIS AFTERNOON...
Near critical fire weather conditions will occur across portions
of northern Wisconsin this afternoon into early evening in snow
free areas. Minimum relative humidity values will drop to 18 to
25 percent and east to southeast winds will gust to around 20 to
25 mph across Burnett, Washburn, Sawyer, and Price Counties.
These conditions will occur between noon and 6 pm today. There
will be a chance for light rain or light snow later in the
afternoon and evening which will cause the humidity values to
increase from south to north.
Spring Election: The spring election will be held April 6 for state, county and local offices. The polls in Stone Lake and Sand Lake townships open at 7 a.m. and close at 8 p.m.
Stone Lake scholarships: In 2020 the Stone Lake Scholarship gave $3,000 in scholarships and would like to remind those who are continuing their education to contact President Rose Rhea at (715) 865-3922 for an application. In August the scholarship committee will hold a fundraiser at the Lions Park that will include music and food. The Stone Lake Scholarship also will have the annual Chili Supper on Nov. 20 at the Lions Hall.
