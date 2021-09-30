Thank you to the hundreds of volunteers who have helped with the Cranberry Festival, including Ed Langham, whose “candy stripe” cornstalks are decorating just about every light pole in town. If you look closely, the leaves and stalks are streaked with maroon. It is so pretty.

And it’s always nice to see Janie and John Rainville tying the stalks and stacking the hay bales about town as well, which they always do with a smile year after year. What a lovely welcome to all who travel the streets of Stone Lake.

