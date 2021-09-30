Thank you to the hundreds of volunteers who have helped with the Cranberry Festival, including Ed Langham, whose “candy stripe” cornstalks are decorating just about every light pole in town. If you look closely, the leaves and stalks are streaked with maroon. It is so pretty.
And it’s always nice to see Janie and John Rainville tying the stalks and stacking the hay bales about town as well, which they always do with a smile year after year. What a lovely welcome to all who travel the streets of Stone Lake.
A question about how local businesses did this summer season or visitor season. Typically we are talking about that time between Memorial Day in May to Labor Day in September and little beyond. It appeared that businesses were busy and reports were generally positive, but what do business owners say?
