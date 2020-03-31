What a terrible time spring has turned into! I hope everyone is listening to the news and staying home to prevent further spread of this deadly coronavirus.
A local restaurant has food to donate to families in need — hamburger, chicken, potatoes, salad makings, etc. Please call (715) 865-2214 and talk with Frank at Marie’s Hideaway.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.