The annual Art Crawl sponsored by the Cable Hayward Area Arts Council (CHARAC) will be held Aug 13-15. It is a self-guided art tour that runs from Delta (near Drummond) to Stone Lake with 21 stops. Five stops are located in the Stone Lake area: Nancy Hall, a painter on White Lane; Matthew Ellis, sculptor adjacent to Highway 70-27; Bruce Morness, Patty Morness Berg and Vic Rouleau, all on Fleur de Lane; and Jean Accola, Kathy Anderson Olson, Susan Cudden and Pam Fioritto on Little Sissabagama Lake. Look for yellow signs directing you to sites or go to artcrawlWI.org for a map and information about the tour.
Baking contest: The Cranberry Fest Baking Contest has always been a fun part of the festival, and this year it will have a new day. The contest will be held on Friday instead of the usual Saturday. It will still be at the Fire Hall. Baked goods can be brought from noon to 5 p.m. with judging at 5. This will give a greater viewing of the wonderful baked goods and more time for those entered in the contest to be able to enjoy the Saturday of the festival. This is noted on rack cards distributed about town.
