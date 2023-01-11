Freezer Alarm

I was talking with a friend about our recent electricity outage. He told me about an old neighbor who shared this with him. It went something like this: If you are away from your home for periods of time, how do you know if the electricity went off or not? Especially with items in your freezer. This is what his neighbor did. He took a shot glass, filled it with water and froze it. Then he set a penny on top of the frozen ice and put the glass in the freezer. When he returned after an absence, he would check to see where the penny was. If it was still on top, all was well. If the electricity had gone off, the frozen water would have melted, and the penny would have sunk. So the secret is that the fridge goes on again and the water freezes again but with the penny on the bottom. Then he would know that food had defrosted as well, and then froze again. Then what to do with that food?

