...SNOW AND DENSE FOG THIS MORNING IN NORTHWEST WISCONSIN...
Areas of light accumulating snow and dense fog are ongoing this
morning. This combination may create slippery conditions and low
visibilities for the morning commute. If you're driving, slow
down, use low beam headlights, and give yourself extra time to
reach your destination and use extreme caution... especially on
bridges...overpasses and around curves.
Weather Alert
...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING...
* WHAT...Visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog.
* WHERE...Douglas, Bayfield, Ashland, Burnett, Washburn and
Sawyer Counties. This includes the Tribal Lands of the Red
Cliff Band, the Bad River Reservation and the Lac Courte
Oreilles Reservation.
* WHEN...Until 9 AM CST this morning.
* IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Freezing fog may result in some slippery
patches on roadways, especially on elevated surfaces such as
bridges and overpasses.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of
distance ahead of you.
&&
I was talking with a friend about our recent electricity outage. He told me about an old neighbor who shared this with him. It went something like this: If you are away from your home for periods of time, how do you know if the electricity went off or not? Especially with items in your freezer. This is what his neighbor did. He took a shot glass, filled it with water and froze it. Then he set a penny on top of the frozen ice and put the glass in the freezer. When he returned after an absence, he would check to see where the penny was. If it was still on top, all was well. If the electricity had gone off, the frozen water would have melted, and the penny would have sunk. So the secret is that the fridge goes on again and the water freezes again but with the penny on the bottom. Then he would know that food had defrosted as well, and then froze again. Then what to do with that food?
