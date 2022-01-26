...WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM CST THIS
MORNING...
* WHAT...Very cold wind chills. Wind chills as low as 35 below
zero.
* WHERE...Portions of north central and northwest Wisconsin and
east central Minnesota.
* WHEN...Until 11 AM CST this morning.
* IMPACTS...The dangerously cold wind chills could cause
frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a
hat, and gloves.
&&
I think cabin fever is a phenomenon of young people. They (as was I) are so busy throughout the milder months, it’s hard to slow down in the midst of the cold winter. Cold temperatures, snowy drifts and icy roads caution all of us.
But now I am grateful for these natural deterrents. Oh, how wonderful to watch the bird feeder for a while instead of for just a glance. Oh, how wonderful to consider the very last item of the “to do” list. And oh how wonderful to feel that it is OK not to do something, because it is so . . . (fill in the blanks yourselves).
