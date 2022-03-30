Call me if you would like to make donations to the Lions Club sale or wish to have your sale listed on the town map for the community-wide sale to be held June 4.

I love having garage sales, but I know some people would rather let someone else do that work, or would rather have the fun of going to all the sales that day, or simply would just rather support the Lions. All the money raised from sale of goods and the delicious pulled pork sandwiches that day will be used in the community events sponsored by the Lions.

(Copyright © 2022 APG Media)

Recommended for you

Load comments