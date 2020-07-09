MABLE AND ERNIE BATEMAN

God bless America and God bless all the Americans who shared the 4th of July in Stone Lake. The fireworks were fabulous: John Henk’s great show was accompanied by great blasts from the lake and in town. A huge moon hung low, showing her majesty. Thank you to all who supported the evening; truly a sense of community.

Garden report: Blackberries are turning pink, harebells are blooming (a 16-inch stem with intense purple bells cascading down it), and blossoms are appearing on every vegetable. We see apples the size of a silver dollar and quarter-inch grapes! Meadow View Farm has Romaine lettuce and radishes for sale. If you haven’t had a fresh radish sandwich, try one. Has to be the classic white bead, a thin spread of butter, thinly sliced radishes and a dash of salt. It works!

