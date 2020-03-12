I hope everyone remembered to set their clocks ahead one hour. Wasn’t this a beautiful warm weekend? It really gives you the drive to start doing spring-like things outdoors!
If you have an old pair of glasses or sunglasses that you no longer want or need, please drop them off at the Shell Lake State Bank in Stone Lake on March 24. There will be a white bucket there for your deposit. The Lions Club thanks you so much.
