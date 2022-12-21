post card

“German Postcard, 1890, Merry Christmas!”

Blue Snow

You might have noticed when walking in this deep, deep snow, the beautiful blue color in its depths. I love blue, so I was delighted. And yes, I love snow, so this is perfect for me. I looked it up and this is the science of how this happens. When light strikes a snowbank, it passes through snow. Every grain of snow that light passes through preferentially absorbs some of the red light; the more snow — the more red light is absorbed, and the bluer the remaining light becomes. So a sunny day and deep snow creates the beautiful blue.

(Copyright © 2022 APG Media)

Recommended for you

Load comments