I was walking down the road admiring my neighbor’s garden. Well, the arrangement of flower pots covered with snow, how she used corrugated metal garbage cans and sewer pipes so creatively. Then by her front door there was the beautiful Yuletide arrangement of birch branches, spruce branches and two long hollyhock stalks.

Yes, hollyhocks. They fit in so beautifully. The long tan stalk with an array of button seed pods, somewhat familiar to the shape of a jingle bell. Perfect! So save some stalks next fall for your Christmas decorating. Gold spray paint? Maybe.

