...NEAR-CRITICAL FIRE WEATHER CONDITIONS EXPECTED THIS AFTERNOON...
VERY DRY CONDITIONS ARE EXPECTED THIS AFTERNOON WITH MINIMUM
HUMIDITY VALUES OF 15 TO 25 PERCENT. NORTH TO NORTHWEST WINDS
BETWEEN 10 TO 15 MPH WITH GUSTS OF 15 TO 20 MPH WILL BE IN PLACE
THIS AFTERNOON. THE COMBINATION OF VERY DRY RELATIVE HUMIDITIES
AND BREEZY WINDS WILL CREATE NEAR-CRITICAL FIRE WEATHER
CONDITIONS THROUGH EARLY THIS EVENING.
THESE CONDITIONS WILL SUPPORT RAPID SPREAD OF ANY FIRES THAT
DEVELOP. PLEASE REFRAIN FROM BURNING.
I hope everyone had a successful fishing opener weekend. The winds in some areas kept many anglers closer to shore. The weather should improve greatly as Memorial Day, our next big holiday, approaches. We are just inching our way to June 20, our first day of summer, so just hang in there! Last week’s rain and warm weather really greened things up and annuals are starting to pop up. It’s such a beautiful time of the year!
Again this week, Christine Maestri has submitted something of interest for the Stone Lake column. She does a lot of research on things she wants published and I hope youenjoy her efforts. Thanks, Christine!
