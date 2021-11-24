The Stone Lake Wetland Park is doing a major cleanup of buckthorn, an invasive species, from November until June of next year. A three-step program began this past week by about a dozen boy scouts and leaders from Woodbury, Minnesota, who camped out in the Stone Lake area for several nights. Colin Byrkit, grandson of Bill Byrkit of Stone Lake carefully developed this program to help meet some requirements to earn the rank of Eagle Scout.
The first step was spent in organizing the troops and moving massive amounts of downed buckthorn away from trails to designated piles throughout the park. Then in January, with the help of the Stone Lake Fire Department, the second step will be scouts burning the specific piles of buckthorn. The third and final step will occur in late spring when the scouts complete their work with the buckthorn, plant many new small trees and plants, and help clean up the park for the coming year.
A question about what people like about Main Street Hayward, which is a quarterfinalist in the 2021 America’s Main Street contest this year called “Road to Recovery, a contest organized by Independent We Stand.
