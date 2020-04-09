We all have plenty of time to think about all the things we had and took for granted before this virus hit the United States. I never thought I’d see such devastation in my lifetime. I pray each day that this will go away and leave us alone, and let us get back to our normal life.
With the fast spreading of COVID-19 and lots of events being canceled all over, the Shell Lake State Bank in Stone Lake is the location of a social distancing Easter for kids this year. This event will be held on Saturday, April 11, starting at 11 a.m. They are asking that you drive through the parking lot of the bank without getting out of your vehicles. There will be a healthy person safely handing out bags of goodies and thousands of plastic eggs filled with surprises. And, the Easter Bunny will be there to greet each of you. The Stone Lake Cranberry Festival is responsible for the goodies. Donations can be made to “Stone Lake Community Events.” All communities are welcome and donations are greatly appreciated.
