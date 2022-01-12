Good news, kids! The ice skating rink is open and the ice is gorgeous. The rink is located just between the Sand Lake Town Hall and the Historical Society Museum. There is a warming shed on the north side of the rink with a variety of skates for people to use — preschool through adult.

I just checked the skates, and they are in good shape — laces intact, clean and ready to go. A couple of the children’s skates have that lovely, ever so easy, Velcro closure. One year when I checked them, every skate was full to the brim with acorns! This year, not so; they’re just waiting to be used. So bring an extra pair of socks, and there should be a pair of skates that will fit.

