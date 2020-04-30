The weather was next to perfect this past week, despite the unending winds. We have so many pine cones in our yard taken down by all the daily winds. It’s so nice to have the windows open at night and taking in the fresh “up north” air! Rain is desperately needed. From the sounds of the weather report, rain will be coming for the majority of this week and I think the warmer weather is here to stay!

Rollingwood Nursery will be opening for the season this Friday, May 1.

