Stone Lake Annual Garage Sale Day

It’s a mere two months away! Be thinking about whether you want to have a garage sale or go to all the garage sales. As far as I am concerned, there is nothing better than having a garage sale and having children involved. So whether they are the cashiers, or carry items to people’s cars, or have the classic lemonade stand, it is so much fun.

Christine Maestri can be reached at 715-865-4131 or chmaestri@gmail.com

