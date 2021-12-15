Thank you to the Sand Lake Shore Owners Association. Through the generosity of SLSOA members a total of $2,637 was raised for the food shelf through direct donations and an auction held at the annual Christmas Party on Dec. 4.

Sand Lake association has been donating proceeds from its Christmas dinner and party for several years, but this year's donation set a record. (Look for the donation photo elsewhere in this edition of the Record.) This a timely gift will help many area families who are in need during the holidays and beyond.

