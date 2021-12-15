...DENSE FOG ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY...
...HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 9 PM THIS EVENING TO
9 AM CST THURSDAY...
* WHAT...For the High Wind Warning, southwest winds 15 to 25 mph
with gusts up to 55 mph expected. For the Dense Fog Advisory,
visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog.
* WHERE...In Wisconsin, Sawyer, Price, Iron, Burnett, Washburn,
Douglas, Bayfield and Ashland Counties. In Minnesota, Pine
County. This includes the Tribal Lands of the Red Cliff Band,
the Lac Courte Oreilles Reservation, the Bad River Reservation
and the Mille Lacs Band, Lena Lake and, Hinckley areas.
* WHEN...For the High Wind Warning, from 9 PM this evening to 9
AM CST Thursday. For the Dense Fog Advisory, until noon CST
today.
* IMPACTS...Damaging winds will blow down trees and power lines.
Widespread power outages are expected. Travel will be
difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Hazardous
driving conditions due to low visibility.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around
trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of
your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if
you must drive.
If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of
distance ahead of you.
&&
Weather Alert
...DENSE FOG ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY...
...HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 9 PM THIS EVENING TO
9 AM CST THURSDAY...
* WHAT...For the High Wind Warning, southwest winds 15 to 25 mph
with gusts up to 55 mph expected. For the Dense Fog Advisory,
visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog.
* WHERE...In Wisconsin, Sawyer, Price, Iron, Burnett, Washburn,
Douglas, Bayfield and Ashland Counties. In Minnesota, Pine
County. This includes the Tribal Lands of the Red Cliff Band,
the Lac Courte Oreilles Reservation, the Bad River Reservation
and the Mille Lacs Band, Lena Lake and, Hinckley areas.
* WHEN...For the High Wind Warning, from 9 PM this evening to 9
AM CST Thursday. For the Dense Fog Advisory, until noon CST
today.
* IMPACTS...Damaging winds will blow down trees and power lines.
Widespread power outages are expected. Travel will be
difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Hazardous
driving conditions due to low visibility.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around
trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of
your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if
you must drive.
If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of
distance ahead of you.
&&
Thank you to the Sand Lake Shore Owners Association. Through the generosity of SLSOA members a total of $2,637 was raised for the food shelf through direct donations and an auction held at the annual Christmas Party on Dec. 4.
Sand Lake association has been donating proceeds from its Christmas dinner and party for several years, but this year's donation set a record. (Look for the donation photo elsewhere in this edition of the Record.) This a timely gift will help many area families who are in need during the holidays and beyond.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.