Country / Bluegrass

So Gerald and Al Hershey will be hosting Country/Blue Grass Evening at the Lions Hall. If you remember, Gerald Hershey plays the base fiddle – that huge fiddle that is taller than him. Al plays the fiddle and both of them sing and these are just of their talents. Add the presence of their musician friends and you have a country/blue grass evening. You will recognize the other musicians as they have played at the Lions Hall with Steve Trude. So look forward to another evening of great music and camaraderie. Mark your calendar for the first Saturday of January, February, March and April. Hope to see you there.

