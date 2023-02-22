Music Nite

The evening was as lovely as ever. One of the performances was “Folsom Prison Blues”. The musicians were Hunter, who is 9 years old, on guitar; Jaxon who is 11 years old on mandolin; and their grandfather on guitar. It was fantastic! This truly was a family night — the boys’ mom, Beth Jandro — sang in her great Alison Krauss style. She and Steve Trude treated us to old favorites and a new song. People enjoyed conversation, great food and music to make it a wonderful night.

(Copyright © 2023 APG Media)

