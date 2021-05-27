Come one, come all to the annual Stone Lake Lions Club fish fry from 4:30 to 7:30 p.m. Friday, May 28, at the Lions Hall. Seating will be in the main hall, senior room or at picnic tables outside. Take away is also available. The menu includes fried pollock, Bar H homemade baked beans, homemade Bob Dennison coleslaw, roll, dessert bar and beverage (milk, water or coffee).

Just so you know, the dessert bar is carefully planned, so the array of desserts at the end is as complete as at the beginning. Trays are made of all the selections in the kitchen, and served as needed. So plan to enjoy a great meal while seeing old friends.

(Copyright © 2021 APG Media)

Recommended for you

Load comments