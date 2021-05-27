...FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM THIS EVENING TO
9 AM CDT FRIDAY...
* WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 28 expected.
* WHERE...Portions of north central and northwest Wisconsin and
east central, north central and northeast Minnesota.
* WHEN...From 10 PM this evening to 9 AM CDT Friday.
* IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other
sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor
plumbing.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent
freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should
be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have
in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above-
ground pipes to protect them from freezing.
&&
Come one, come all to the annual Stone Lake Lions Club fish fry from 4:30 to 7:30 p.m. Friday, May 28, at the Lions Hall. Seating will be in the main hall, senior room or at picnic tables outside. Take away is also available. The menu includes fried pollock, Bar H homemade baked beans, homemade Bob Dennison coleslaw, roll, dessert bar and beverage (milk, water or coffee).
Just so you know, the dessert bar is carefully planned, so the array of desserts at the end is as complete as at the beginning. Trays are made of all the selections in the kitchen, and served as needed. So plan to enjoy a great meal while seeing old friends.
