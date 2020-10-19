Jack Frost has touched the Northwoods with snow, a hard freeze and we are in autumn/winter. Thus Meadow View Farm has had its last weekend. And what a weekend it was. They had all the wonderful organic treats: squash, pumpkins, peppers and apples, along with lettuce and chard. Someday they might have a year-round heated greenhouse, but that is for the future.

Lions Halloween Party: We have added a game of “Guess How Many Acorn Caps in the Big Jar” to the list of fun, with Farm Boyz Mercantile sponsoring a $25 gift card as the prize. The Bring the Pumpkin You Carved at Home -contest will have a gift basket prize donated by Shell Lake State Bank. And we will be creating a 15 foot long mural for the post office, similar to the sledding party mural. Looking forward to the costume contest at 5 p.m. (with the $200 in gift cards for Stone Lake Hardware), ring toss and bean bag toss games, petting Buffalo, the miniature pony, and the long, long, long trunk or treat. Thank you to Jim Bishop, Natasha Olson and Paul Manka for their generosity with such great prizes.

