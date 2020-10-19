...ACCUMULATING SNOW EXPECTED TUESDAY...
.LOW PRESSURE IS EXPECTED TO BRING ACCUMULATING SNOW FOR MOST OF
THE AREA TUESDAY INTO TUESDAY NIGHT. ACCUMULATIONS OF 2 TO 5
INCHES ARE LIKELY, WITH LOCALLY HIGHER AMOUNTS UP TO 6" POSSIBLE
IN THE HIGHER ELEVATIONS OF THE NORTH SHORE DUE TO LAKE EFFECT
SNOW. HEAVIEST SNOWFALL RATES ARE EXPECTED TO OCCUR IN THE
AFTERNOON AND EVENING, WHICH WILL LEAD TO DETERIORATING ROAD
CONDITIONS FOR THE EVENING COMMUTE.
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM TUESDAY TO 1 AM
CDT WEDNESDAY...
* WHAT...SNOW EXPECTED. TOTAL SNOW ACCUMULATIONS OF 2 TO 5 INCHES.
LOCALLY HIGHER ACCUMULATIONS UP TO 6" ARE POSSIBLE IN THE
HIGHER ELEVATIONS ALONG THE NORTH SHORE.
* WHERE...PORTIONS OF NORTH CENTRAL AND NORTHWEST WISCONSIN AND
NORTH CENTRAL AND NORTHEAST MINNESOTA.
* WHEN...FROM 1 PM TUESDAY TO 1 AM CDT WEDNESDAY.
* IMPACTS...PLAN ON SLIPPERY ROAD CONDITIONS. THE HAZARDOUS
CONDITIONS COULD IMPACT THE EVENING COMMUTE.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
SLOW DOWN AND USE CAUTION WHILE TRAVELING.
THE LATEST ROAD CONDITIONS CAN BE OBTAINED BY CALLING 5 1 1.
ROAD CONDITIONS CAN ALSO BE FOUND AT 511MN.ORG FOR MINNESOTA OR
511WI.GOV FOR WISCONSIN.
&&
Jack Frost has touched the Northwoods with snow, a hard freeze and we are in autumn/winter. Thus Meadow View Farm has had its last weekend. And what a weekend it was. They had all the wonderful organic treats: squash, pumpkins, peppers and apples, along with lettuce and chard. Someday they might have a year-round heated greenhouse, but that is for the future.
Lions Halloween Party: We have added a game of “Guess How Many Acorn Caps in the Big Jar” to the list of fun, with Farm Boyz Mercantile sponsoring a $25 gift card as the prize. The Bring the Pumpkin You Carved at Home -contest will have a gift basket prize donated by Shell Lake State Bank. And we will be creating a 15 foot long mural for the post office, similar to the sledding party mural. Looking forward to the costume contest at 5 p.m. (with the $200 in gift cards for Stone Lake Hardware), ring toss and bean bag toss games, petting Buffalo, the miniature pony, and the long, long, long trunk or treat. Thank you to Jim Bishop, Natasha Olson and Paul Manka for their generosity with such great prizes.
