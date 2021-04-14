A Stone Lake area man on April 6 received a 20-year stayed sentence in Sawyer County Circuit Court for possessing a large amount of cocaine at his house in 2019.

A sentence of 10 years in prison plus 10 years extended supervision was imposed but stayed, and José Hipolito Gallegos, 36, 15428W Allendale Drive, Stone Lake, was placed on 10 years of probation for possession of more than 40 grams (1.4 ounces) of cocaine with intent to deliver. A search warrant was executed by officers at his residence in the Town of Sand Lake Aug. 1, 2019.

(Copyright © 2021 APG Media)

Load comments