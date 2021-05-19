The investigation into the death by homicide of 42-year-old Cary Lynne Elkin of Stone Lake continues, according to Sawyer County Sheriff Doug Mrotek.

Elkin was found deceased of multiple gunshot wounds in her home on Hungry Lake Lane off Highway F in the Town of Sand Lake April 2. Authorities have listed the cause of her death as homicide.

(Copyright © 2021 APG Media)

