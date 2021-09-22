First Lutheran Church of Stone Lake, on Main and Stubbins streets, will hold its annual bake, book, craft and quilt sale during the Stone Lake Cranberry Festival from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Oct.
The sale will feature a large selection of books, baked goods and crafts, as well as handmade quilts. All proceeds support local organizations. For more information, contact Darlene Kleba at (715) 865-4825.
