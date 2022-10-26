For 1-½ hours on Thursday, Oct. 20, two high-ranking officials of the State of Wisconsin held a roundtable discussion at the Kinnamon School Visitor Center and Museum with Lac Courte Oreilles (LCO) Tribal organizations about how the tribe plans to use a $4.6 million Workforce Innovation Grant for water infrastructure to support a variety of projects including an apartment complex and new healthcare center.

Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation (WEDC) Secretary and CEO Missy Hughes and Department of Workforce Development (DWD) Deputy Secretary Pam McGillivray meet with LCO Tribal Governing Board Vice Chairwoman, Lorraine Gouge, LCO Public Works Director Willard Gouge, LCO Development Director Robert Sharlow and Planning/Grants Department Director Jordon St. Germaine and her team, along with representatives of LCO Ojibwe University, Sevenwinds Casino and LCO Health Center.

(Copyright © 2022 APG Media)

Recommended for you

Load comments