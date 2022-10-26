LCO Tribal Governing Board Vice Chairperson Lorraine Gouge (right) address a large meeting at Kinnamon School Visitor Center & Museum with Missy Hughes (left), CEO and Secretary of Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation, and Pam McGillivray, Deputy Secretary of the Department of Workforce Development (DWD) and Robert Sharlow, LCO Development Director.
LCO Tribal Governing Board Vice Chairperson Lorraine Gouge (right) address a large meeting at Kinnamon School Visitor Center & Museum with Missy Hughes (left), CEO and Secretary of Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation, and Pam McGillivray, Deputy Secretary of the Department of Workforce Development (DWD) and Robert Sharlow, LCO Development Director.
Photo by Frank Zufall
Several departments of LCO were represented at the meeting.
For 1-½ hours on Thursday, Oct. 20, two high-ranking officials of the State of Wisconsin held a roundtable discussion at the Kinnamon School Visitor Center and Museum with Lac Courte Oreilles (LCO) Tribal organizations about how the tribe plans to use a $4.6 million Workforce Innovation Grant for water infrastructure to support a variety of projects including an apartment complex and new healthcare center.
Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation (WEDC) Secretary and CEO Missy Hughes and Department of Workforce Development (DWD) Deputy Secretary Pam McGillivray meet with LCO Tribal Governing Board Vice Chairwoman, Lorraine Gouge, LCO Public Works Director Willard Gouge, LCO Development Director Robert Sharlow and Planning/Grants Department Director Jordon St. Germaine and her team, along with representatives of LCO Ojibwe University, Sevenwinds Casino and LCO Health Center.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.