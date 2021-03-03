The Wisconsin Nordic Ski League will host the postponed 2021 state high school and middle school distance championships at the Birkebeiner Start Area trails in the Town of Cable Saturday and Sunday, March 6-7.
About 400 skiers on 20 teams plus non-affiliated skiers from across the state are expected at the event. As with other ski races held previously this winter at the site, COVID-19 prevention precautions will be in place, including mandatory masking in the start-finish area and wherever social distancing is not possible. There will be no indoor gatherings.
On the night, Feb. 18, the Sawyer County Board of Supervisors approved an $8 million bond to build a second courtroom, Supervisor Dawn Petit said the county also needed to make an investment in treating those with drug addiction. Would you support raising your property taxes to pay for treatment resources, such as an in-person treatment center, to address drug addiction in Sawyer County?
Please take the poll.
