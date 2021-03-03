The Wisconsin Nordic Ski League will host the postponed 2021 state high school and middle school distance championships at the Birkebeiner Start Area trails in the Town of Cable Saturday and Sunday, March 6-7.

About 400 skiers on 20 teams plus non-affiliated skiers from across the state are expected at the event. As with other ski races held previously this winter at the site, COVID-19 prevention precautions will be in place, including mandatory masking in the start-finish area and wherever social distancing is not possible. There will be no indoor gatherings.

