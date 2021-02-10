...PROLONGED PERIOD OF BITTERLY COLD TEMPERATURES AND WIND
CHILLS...
...WIND CHILL ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM CST SUNDAY...
* WHAT...Very cold wind chills. Wind chills as low as 35 below
zero.
* WHERE...Sawyer, Price, Iron, Burnett, Washburn, Bayfield and
Ashland Counties. This includes the Tribal Lands of the Red
Cliff Band, the Lac Courte Oreilles Reservation and the Bad
River Reservation.
* WHEN...Until 11 AM CST Sunday.
* IMPACTS...The dangerously cold wind chills could cause
frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a
hat, and gloves.
State high school ski championships set for Feb. 13-14 at Cable
The Wisconsin Nordic Ski League will host the 2021 state high school and middle school distance championships at the Birkebeiner Start Area trails in the Town of Cable this Saturday and Sunday, Feb. 13-14.
About 400 skiers on 20 teams plus non-affiliated skiers from across the state are expected at the event. As with other ski races held previously this winter at the site, COVID-19 prevention precautions will be in place, including everyone required to wear masks in the start-finish area and where social distancing is not possible. There will be no indoor gatherings.
Okay, we're all hardy northern people here who've endured cold spells before, but do you have a limit? Is there a coldness, a low temperature, that you will just not endure and decide to stay inside, turn up the heat and watch the ice grow outside. How cold is too cold for you?
