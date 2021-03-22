MADISON — The Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection (DATCP) has published the 2021 gypsy moth treatment plan virtually, with an online video presentation, interactive maps, and factsheets located at gmaerialspray.wi.gov.
Beginning in May and continuing through July, low-flying planes will spray select areas in western Wisconsin to treat outlier populations of gypsy moth. A total of about 94,579 acres at 45 sites in 14 counties are scheduled for treatment. Washburn, Barron, Rusk and Douglas counties are among the counties where spraying will be conducted.
