Stanley Richard “Mike” Rice, age 94, of Barnes, passed away, Wednesday, October 12, 2022 at Harbor Living in Hayward, WI. He was born January 10, 1928 in Lake Nebagamon, the son of Ben and Ida Rice.

A celebration of Mike’s life and reception will begin at 3:00 pm, Monday, November 7, 2022 at the Trading Post in Barnes.

