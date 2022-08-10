loebaker

Stanley W. Loebaka of Iowa City, Iowa, formerly of Hayward, Wisconsin, passed away peacefully August 4, 2022 surrounded by loved ones in Iowa City.

Stan was born in Joliet, IL on October 17, 1934. He graduated from Joliet Township High School, and started working at Fitzgerald’s Furniture Store.

