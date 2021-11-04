At a special meeting of the Sawyer County Senior Resource Center (SRC) board, Wednesday night, Nov. 3, the voting members approved Option A for the Village of Winter Senior Center, an option that will keep the center open for meals two days a week, and after a full-time site manager is hired, the center will gradually offer additional days.
Meals will continue to be prepared at the senior center in Exeland and brought to Winter for the two days – Tuesday and Thursday – of in-center meals and for five days of home deliver and carryout meals.
