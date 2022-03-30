A school referendum and a host of local governing board seats are up for election in the general spring election to be held in Sawyer County and throughout Wisconsin Tuesday, April 5.

The Hayward Community School District is seeking approval of a $49.7 building bond referendum, asking voters for permission to proceed with a renovation and modernization plan for the four school buildings: Primary, Intermediate, Middle and High schools (see separate article).

