The last name of a candidate for Town of Lenroot supervisor in the April 5 election, incumbent Jason Sjostrom, was mistakenly omitted in the article regarding the spring election ballot in the Jan. 12 Record. The other candidates for the two open supervisor positions on the town board are incumbent Steve Kariainen and Ron Poppe.
