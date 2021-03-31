The Wisconsin Conservation Congress (WCC) and Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources will conduct their annual spring fish and wildlife hearings online due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. The hearings in each county of the state will go live at 7 p.m. Monday, April 12.

The public will have the opportunity to provide input on the proposed natural resources rule changes from the DNR, and advisory questions from the Natural Resources Board and WCC through the online input portal.

