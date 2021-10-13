Thursday, Oct. 14

Hurricanes sports: Boys soccer at Amery, 4:30 p.m.; girls volleyball hosts Cumberland—C team at 5 p.m., JV at 5:30 p.m., varsity at 7 p.m.; JV 2 football at Lakeland, 5:30 p.m.

