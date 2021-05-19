Thursday, May 20

Hurricanes sports: Boys golf at Northwestern Invitational, Hidden Greens North, Solon Springs, 10 a.m.; track and field at Bloomer, 4:30 p.m.; girls soccer hosts Spooner, 4:30 p.m.; baseball hosts Spooner, 5 p.m.; softball at Spooner, 5 p.m.

(Copyright © 2021 APG Media)

Recommended for you

Load comments