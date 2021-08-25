Thursday, Aug. 26

Hurricanes sports: Cross-country at Ashland, Chequamegon Bay golf course—middle school race 11 a.m., high school race 12:30 p.m.; girls volleyball at Amery triangular, 5 p.m.; boys soccer at Rhinelander, 7 p.m.

(Copyright © 2021 APG Media)

Recommended for you

Load comments