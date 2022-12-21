Tuesday, Dec. 20

Hurricanes sports: Nordic Skiing, girls and boys varsity at Lakeland Union High School, Minocqua; girls basketball at Chetek-Weyerhaeuser, 7 p.m.; boys hockey at New Richmond, 7 p.m.; girls hockey at Chippewa Falls-Menomonie, 7 p.m.; boys basketball hosts Lakeland Union, 7:15 p.m.

(Copyright © 2022 APG Media)

Recommended for you

Load comments