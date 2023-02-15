Thursday, Feb. 16

Hurricanes sports: Girls basketball hosts Ladysmith, RJS Gym, 7 p.m.; boys hockey hosts Blizzard co-op (Webster-Siren-Frederic-Luck-Grantsburg), Division 2 playoff, Sports Center, 7 p.m.; girls hockey, No. 3-seeded Canes host No. 6 Medford-Rib Lake, Hayward Sports Center, 4:30 p.m.

